SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 19, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 19, 2021.
Austin Jamal Jones, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; broken tail lamps.
Deonta Damon Wheeler, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Paris Cierra Haynes, 27, Beaumont, TX: First offense DWI.
Jimmy Lee Bellard, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Wayne Fontenot, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Matthew Kyle Hinton, 32, Iowa: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Charles Anthony Watkins, 22, Baton Rouge: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jovanna Alexis Martinez, 41, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Demone Paul Captain, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a pregnant victim; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture, distribution, production, or distribution of a Schedule I drug.
Alaisha Latrell Jack, 19, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Erik Anthony Nichols, 32, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Demarus Jonovan Bias, 26, Sulphur: Third offense possession of marijuana; riding a bicycle on a roadway.
