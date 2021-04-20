REPORT: Cincinnati transfer headed to LSU

LSU head basketball coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has added a second transfer to their team in nine days in Cincinnati forward Tari Eason according to his Twitter account.

Eason, a former four-star recruit was a member of the All-AAC freshman team this past season. The 6-foot-8 forward started eight games for the Bearcats.

During the season Eason played in 23 games and averaged 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game while averaging 19.5 minutes per contest.

In late February against the Tulane Green Wave, Eason registered his first double-double with a season high 20 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-8 shooting from the field.

