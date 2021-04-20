LHSAA softball playoffs: second round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off Tuesday with eight local games. The rest of our SWLA schools will play their games on Wednesday. Schools are just two wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-May 1.
Below are the scores and schedules from the second round.
TUESDAY’S GAMES:
Class 2A-
(9) Kinder 3, (8) Loreauville 1
(3) Rosepine 11, (14) Pine 0
Class 1A-
(8) Grand Lake 15, (9) Haynesville 0
(3) Merryville 13, (14) Slaughter Community Charter 0
(6) Oberlin 7, (11) East Beauregard 0
Class B-
(4) Converse 11, (13) Pitkin 1
Class C-
(6) Harrisonburg 10, (11) Starks 7
(8) Evans 5, (9) Hicks 4
*(2) Plainview 17, (15) South Cameron 0
*Game was played on Monday
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES:
Class 5A-
(14) Haughton at (3) Barbe - 4/21, 5:30 PM
(11) Live Oak at (6) Sam Houston - 4/21, 4:30 PM
Class 4A-
(13) Leesville at (4) Neville - 4/21, 5:30 PM
(14) DeRidder at (3) Tioga - 4/21, 5:00 PM
Class 3A-
(9) Brusly at (8) South Beauregard- 4/21, 5:00 PM
(12) Iota at (5) Buckeye- 4/21, 5:30 PM
(4) Iowa at (20) Albany – 4/21, 6:00 PM
Class 2A-
(4) Winnfield at (20) DeQuincy – 4/21, 5:00 PM
(10) Lake Arthur at (7) Port Barre - 4/21, 4:30 PM
Class B-
(16) Fairview at (1) Forest – 4/21, 4:00 PM
(9) Anacoco at (8) Bell City – 4/21, 5:00 PM @ Grand Lake
(14) Lacassine at (3) Florien – 4/21, 4:30 PM
(15) Elizabeth at (2) Holden – 4/21, 4:30 PM
