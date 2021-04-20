LHSAA softball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off Monday with 20 local games. Schools are just three wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-May 1.
Below are the scores from the first round.
Class 5A-
(3) Barbe 11, (30) New Iberia 1
(6) Sam Houston 3, (27) Sulphur 0
Class 4A-
(13) Leesville 8, (20) Rayne 2
(19) Washington-Marion 9, (14) DeRidder 4
Class 3A-
(8) South Beauregard 14, (25) Patterson 3
(12) Iota 10, (21) Jennings 2
(4) Iowa 15, (29) Ville Platte 0
(2) Kaplan 7, (31) LCCP 0
Class 2A-
(9) Kinder 16, (24) North Caddo 1
(8) Loreauville 8, (25) Pickering 2
(20) DeQuincy 5, (13) Beekman Charter 4
(3) Rosepine 18, (30) Delhi Charter 0
(7) Port Barre 15, (26) Vinton 0
(10) Lake Arthur 15, (23) Welsh 0
(2) Doyle 20, (31) Oakdale 2
Class 1A-
(3) Merryville - *First Round Bye*
(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*
(6) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*
(11) East Beauregard - *First Round Bye*
Class B-
(16) Fairview 8, (17) Castor 3
(13) Pitkin 13, (20) Weston 1
(14) Lacassine 7, (19) Doyline 0
(15) Elizabeth 12, (18) Negreet 2
(8) Bell City – *First Round Bye*
*Class C-
*2nd round, only 16 teams make the playoffs
(11) Starks at (6) Harrisonburg - 4/20, 4:30 PM
(9) Hicks at (8) Evans - 4/20, 6:00 PM
(15) South Cameron at (2) Plainview - 4/19, 4:00 PM
