LHSAA softball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off this week with 13 local games on Monday and another seven set for Tuesday. Schools are just three wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30.

Below are the scores from the first round.

Class 5A-

(9) Natchitoches Central 8, (24) Sulphur 1

(5) Barbe 15, (28) Slidell 0

(25) Riverdale at (8) Sam Houston - 4/19, 5:00 PM

Class 4A-

(17) Leesville at (16) Rayne - 4/19, 4:00 PM

(18) Livonia at (15) DeRidder - 4/19, 5:00 PM

Class 3A-

(1) Iowa 10, (32) LCCP 0

(8) South Beauregard 20, (25) Mansfield 0

(5) Brusly 17, (28) Westlake 2

(13) Iota 15, (20) Jennings 0

Class 2A-

(9) D’Arbonne Woods Charter 12, (24) Pickering 0

(5) Rosepine 15, (28) Mangham 0

(20) Oakdale 8, (13) Beekman Charter 7

(3) Kinder 17, (30) Independence 0

(11) Pine 5, (22) Vinton 1

(6) DeQuincy 6, (27) Delcambre 0

(2) Port Barre 15, (31) Lake Arthur 0

(17) Avoyelles Public Charter at (16) Welsh - 4/19, 5:00 PM @ Sportsman Park

Class 1A-

(22) Lincoln Prep at (11) East Beauregard - 4/19, 5:00 PM

(3) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(7) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*

Class B-

(12) Monterey 12, (21) Pitkin 3

(13) Fairview 15, (20) Maurepas 3

(19) Elizabeth 13, (14) Doyline 10

(24) Castor at (9) Lacassine – 4/19, 4:00 PM @ Iowa City Park

(2) Bell City – *First Round Bye*

Class C-

*2nd round, only 16 teams make the playoffs

(16) Reeves at (1) Calvin - 4/21, 4:00 PM

(12) Hackberry at (5) Summerfield - 4/19, 3:00 PM

(10) Starks at (7) Evans - 4/21, 6:00 PM

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Division II-

No local teams in play.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Division IV-

No local teams in play.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.