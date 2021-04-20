Lake Charles woman’s home caught fire, robbed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A house fire, a trip to the E.R., and a reported burglary all in one night. One Lake Charles resident’s night started off like any other, but quickly became a nightmare.
The unforgiving flames that sparked Brenda Webb’s living nightmare left little behind. The home caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Webb was getting out of the shower when she noticed the flames in her home.
“She’s kind of beside herself. She doesn’t really know where to go from here because she’s lost everything,” said Holly Webb, Brenda’s daughter-in-law.
Holly is married to Brenda’s son who is a Westlake firefighter.
“He came and looked at the damage the next day and determined where it started from,” Webb said.
He said the fire at the Tupelo Street house sparked from an electrical issue.
“It went up the curtains and just spread to the other curtains, and it just, it happened so quickly. They kind of panicked,” Webb said.
As Brenda and her fiancé escaped the house, she fell and busted her chin, needing to get stitches. The ordeal wasn’t over and the nightmare continued.
“She comes back and finds her house has been not only burned, lots of things destroyed. It was ransacked.”
Returning to her charred home, she said that items including jewelry and cash were missing.
“I just wanted to start that GoFundMe for her to kind of help her out a little bit. She’s been living in a hotel for the past few days and that gets expensive.”
Holly said her mother-in-law will be staying in Texas while she gets everything sorted out. For now, Holly is thankful her mother-in-law is okay and that the situation wasn’t any worse.
If you’re interested in helping the Webb family, you can access the GoFundMe page HERE.
