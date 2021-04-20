FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few clouds early with sunshine returning, turning cooler heading into Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve seen a little bit of rain moving through during the overnight hours out of Texas and that brought us some light rain and drizzle earlier this morning, but that is moving off to the east and will be setting us up for a nice afternoon. Highs today will be a little warmer than what we saw on our Monday with mostly sunny skies, but make sure to enjoy today if you like the warmer weather because changes arrive for Wednesday.
Temperatures this morning are ranging from the lower and middle 50′s north of I-10 where the cloud cover and rain isn’t quiet as widespread to the upper 50′s to near 60 along and south of I-10 where there has been a little more in the way of cloud cover and rainfall. Go ahead and grab that jacket as you head out the door this morning as these temperatures may fall a few more degrees before you head off to work and school as skies begin to clear. Mostly sunny skies will help to warm us during the afternoon hours as the warmest day of the week will be today as we manage to climb into the middle to upper 70′s, so make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. A cold front will push through during the afternoon and evening hours and that will set the stage for temperatures to fall quickly overnight.
Waking up on our Wednesday morning temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 40′s for many locations so you’ll want to have a heavier jacket or maybe even a coat heading off to work and school. Afternoon highs will also be impacted as we drop about ten degrees and only reach the middle to upper 60′s, before we slowly begin to warm things through the rest of the week. Highs climb back into the lower 70′s for the end of the week as moisture slowly return to the area. High pressure keeps the sunshine around through Thursday, but a cold front arrives heading into Friday and this means showers and storms return to the picture. As of now rain chances look to increase heading into early Friday morning and sticking around through Saturday as the front slows down just a little. Some heavy rain could be possible with this system as 1-2 inches of rain is a good bet across Southwest Louisiana.
Highs return closer to normal for the weekend as we are back into the upper 70′s to near 80, but once again dealing with showers and storms for the first half of the weekend before sunshine returns for Sunday. Into next week temperatures stay steady in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with the next chance of rain coming into Wednesday as a front pushes through the area. For now enjoy the beautiful day ahead and prepare for a chilly start on our Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.