FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few clouds early with sunshine returning, turning cooler heading into Wednesday

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the lower and middle 50′s north of I-10 where the cloud cover and rain isn’t quiet as widespread to the upper 50′s to near 60 along and south of I-10 where there has been a little more in the way of cloud cover and rainfall. Go ahead and grab that jacket as you head out the door this morning as these temperatures may fall a few more degrees before you head off to work and school as skies begin to clear. Mostly sunny skies will help to warm us during the afternoon hours as the warmest day of the week will be today as we manage to climb into the middle to upper 70′s, so make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. A cold front will push through during the afternoon and evening hours and that will set the stage for temperatures to fall quickly overnight.