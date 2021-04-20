First Alert Forecast: Another cold front arrives overnight with chilly mornings ahead...

The next front will be approaching our area Friday, and this will bring rain back to SWLA. Current timing of the showers and storms right now looks to be during the afternoon for our Friday lasting into the early morning hours of our Saturday before we dry things out Saturday afternoon and remain dry for Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times so that will be something we watch closely as we get closer, but a lot can change that far out. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero; greater risk is likely to be north of SWLA.