First Alert Forecast: Another cold front arrives overnight with chilly mornings ahead...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, it was a nice day Tuesday with low humidity and warm temperatures. Another cold front will move through overnight tonight and that will knock temperatures down. Wednesday morning will begin with lows in the upper 40s. Moisture looks very limited with the front, so I am leaving rain out of the forecast.
Wednesday and Thursday look picture perfect with low humidity and cooler temperatures; perfect for anything outdoors. It is not out of the question that we could see some upper 30s Thursday morning in the coldest spots north of I-10! This time of year our highs should be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 with lows overnight in the upper 50′s to near 60. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 70s and could remain in the 60s Wednesday!
The next front will be approaching our area Friday, and this will bring rain back to SWLA. Current timing of the showers and storms right now looks to be during the afternoon for our Friday lasting into the early morning hours of our Saturday before we dry things out Saturday afternoon and remain dry for Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times so that will be something we watch closely as we get closer, but a lot can change that far out. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero; greater risk is likely to be north of SWLA.
Next week looks to be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s with only a 20% chance of rain returning Tuesday, then up to a 30% Wednesday. Another cold front will likely move through next Wednesday with little change in temperatures expected.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
