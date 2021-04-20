Feeding initiative to help those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several restaurants in the Lake area have joined hands in a new initiative to help feed those in Southwest Louisiana who are struggling as a result of last years hurricane season.
All the restaurants will be donating a box of commercial dry goods or canned goods to Water’s Edge every week for a month to help meet their needs to make sure they are providing hot meals.
Restaurants that are partaking in the initiative include Luna’s, Que Pasa, Casa, Mellow Mushroom, The Villa, 121 Bistro, The James, Restaurant Calla, Steamboat Bills, and Buffi’s Peaux Boys.
Buffi’s owner Paige Vidrine is so thankful to be able to work alongside so many other restaurants to help Southwest Louisiana get back on their feet.
“We’ve been given so much, and we’ve been supported so much by the community so all of us said, you know what how do we do this together? Not just one restaurant or just one initiative but how do we inspire the entire community to give back and it’s just been awesome working with these guys and just being leaders in the community. It’s really been nice to work together to lead and really push an initiative to feed people.”
Anyone interested in donating to a charity can click here for a list of local charities.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.