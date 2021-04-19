WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show


Plane lands on water on Cocoa Beach, Florida
By CNN staff | April 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:46 AM

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Air show plane emergency in Florida

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.