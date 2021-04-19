SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2021.
Gregory James Trahan, 35, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; aggravated property damage.
Kamerin Wayne Jones, 22, Sulpur: Contempt of court.
Brittany Rodneaka Williams, 34, Marrero: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Luis Antonio Alejandre, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jason Rea Harris, 43, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Juan Carlos Montoya, 25, Miami, FL: Disturbing the peace; unauthorized entry of a place of business; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; mischief.
