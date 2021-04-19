Sulphur police asking community for information in regards to shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Cain Street and Laurent Avenue Friday night.
According to police, A man got out of a white Dodge Charger and fired rounds at two people who were walking. One of those walking was able to fire back.
At the time the shooting took place, 3:11 p.m., school had just been let out.
“Anytime that a shooting takes a place, when no one’s hit, we’re considered lucky that no one was injured,” said Detective Nick Console with Sulphur Police. “No was caught in the crossfire, but even though no one was injured, it’s not going to be tolerated.”
Near W.W. Lewis Middle School and the Sulphur Regional Library, the shooting rattled resident Vance Anding whose kids were playing in the front yard.
“I hear gunshots, I look up, and then all I can do was kind of like go grab my kids and put them in the house,” Anding said.
One vacant home further in the subdivision has visible bullet holes from the shooting.
“I’m scared to what it did to the mind frame of my kids and my wife. Their security is at risk right now,” Anding said.
“It is a bigger concern that it was near a school,” said Detective Console. “All we can do is continue to investigate the situation, and we hope that the public will come forward and will give us any information that can help lead to the second shooter’s information.”
Anding believes the outcome could’ve been much worse and hopes something can be done to protect the community.
“What happened to the place where I used to play in the front yard and didn’t have to worry about this?” Anding said.
Sulphur Police have obtained one of the firearms involved in the shooting.
They’re asking the public’s help to identify the vehicle: a white Dodge Charger, SRT, with no vents, and 20 inch chrome or alloy rims.
Anyone with any information in regards to the shooting is asked to call Sulphur Police at (337) 527-4550.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.