Sowela holding career fair for students and alumni on April 23
By Patrick Deaville | April 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 11:45 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela Technical Community College will be hosting a career fair for all students and alumni in the Sycamore Student Center on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The fair will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will have 4-year university representatives, several military branches, and more than 40 organizations on hand.

The participating employers will actively be hiring for a variety of positions.

A variety of organizations from different employment sectors will also be in attendance, including:

  • Hospitality
  • Health Care Organizations
  • Local, State, and Federal Agencies
  • Insurance and Financial Services
  • Alcoa
  • Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury
  • Citgo Petroleum
  • Lake Charles Coca-Cola
  • Lake Charles Memorial Health System
  • L’Auberge Casino Resort
  • Phillips 66

