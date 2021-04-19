Sowela holding career fair for students and alumni on April 23

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela Technical Community College will be hosting a career fair for all students and alumni in the Sycamore Student Center on Friday, April 23, 2021.
The fair will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will have 4-year university representatives, several military branches, and more than 40 organizations on hand.
The participating employers will actively be hiring for a variety of positions.
A variety of organizations from different employment sectors will also be in attendance, including:
- Hospitality
- Health Care Organizations
- Local, State, and Federal Agencies
- Insurance and Financial Services
- Alcoa
- Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury
- Citgo Petroleum
- Lake Charles Coca-Cola
- Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- L’Auberge Casino Resort
- Phillips 66
