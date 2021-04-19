LSU depth chart after the spring game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a 138 days LSU will head to sunny California to meet up with UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Until then, there’s still a lot figure out with this Tiger team, but here’s what things look like on the LSU depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB- Myles Brennan or Max Johnson. Coach Orgeron said after the spring game it’s still a four horse race for QB1, but it appears Johnson and Brennan separated themselves in Tiger Stadium. Johnson threw two TD passes, and Brennan also connected on a score. Garrett Nussmeier and TJ Finley combined to throw five interceptions.
RB- Tyrion Davis-Price was the only healthy scholarship running back in the spring game. John Emery, Jr., Tre Bradford, Corey Kiner (incoming freshman), and Armoni Goodwin (incoming freshman, will also push for reps, but TDP get’s the nod right now.
WR- Kayshon Boutte, Jontre Kirklin, and Koy Moore. There’s a ton of talent at the receiver spot at LSU, and the only solid starter right now is Boutte. Kirklin’s 209 yards receiving jumped him into the top three.
TE- Kole Taylor
LT- Dare Rosenthal
LG- Ed Ingram
C- Liam Shanahan
RG- Chasen Hines
RT- Austin Deculus
All five lineman listed here started for the Tigers in 2020.
DEFENSE
DE- Ali Gaye
DT- Neil Farrell
DT- Glen Logan. Joe Evans could push one of the defensive tackles out of their starting spots. Evans was a big star in spring camp.
DE- Andre Anthony
LB- Damone Clark
LB- “Bugg” Strong. Grad transfer Mike Jones, Jr. will be in the mix for one of these starting jobs when he arrives this summer.
CB- Derek Stingley, Jr.
CB- Eli Ricks
Slot CB- Cordale Flott
Strong Safety- Jay Ward. Moved from corner to safety this spring, Ward has found a new home on the defense. Ward intercepted a pass in the spring game.
Free Safety- Todd Harris. Jordan Toles, Derrick Davis, Jr., and Sage Ryan will push Harris this fall for this starting job.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.