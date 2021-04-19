Last pass for Cameron hurricane debris

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish OEP says their Hurricane debris removal is now in the final pass.
What has already been placed by the road will be picked up, but any new debris will now need to go to the dump. All parish dumpsites except for the Grand Chenier, Cameron, and Holly Beach sites are now accepting storm debris.
Residents near a site that is not accepting debris may take debris to neighboring dumpsites.
Also, parish road crews will begin ditch maintenance as of April 19, 2021. Residents are asked to drive with caution to keep parish employees safe.
