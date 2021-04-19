FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and sunny start to the week, temperatures remain below average

Mostly sunny skies will be making a return for our Monday and it will set up a pleasant afternoon as temperatures steadily climb throughout the day. The jacket or coat you have this morning won’t be needed for the afternoon as highs make their way back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s thanks to the sunshine we see. There will be a few clouds from time to time, but none of the rain producing variety. A weak frontal boundary will be making its way through the area as we head into the overnight hours and that will bring some clouds in for the overnight period, but the rain chances remain on the lower side as dry air remains in place. Starting out our Tuesday it will once again be a chilly start as lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, but then a perfect afternoon arrives as highs reach the upper 70′s, which will be some of the warmer temperatures all week.