FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and sunny start to the week, temperatures remain below average

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully we are tracking a much nicer start to this week with more sunshine in the forecast with less rain chances, although we do remain below average for late April in terms of our temperatures. You’ll definitely want to take a jacket or light coat as you make your way out the door this morning with temperatures into the middle 40′as north and lower 50′s for areas further to the south.
Mostly sunny skies will be making a return for our Monday and it will set up a pleasant afternoon as temperatures steadily climb throughout the day. The jacket or coat you have this morning won’t be needed for the afternoon as highs make their way back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s thanks to the sunshine we see. There will be a few clouds from time to time, but none of the rain producing variety. A weak frontal boundary will be making its way through the area as we head into the overnight hours and that will bring some clouds in for the overnight period, but the rain chances remain on the lower side as dry air remains in place. Starting out our Tuesday it will once again be a chilly start as lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, but then a perfect afternoon arrives as highs reach the upper 70′s, which will be some of the warmer temperatures all week.
Another front makes its way through on our Tuesday night and into Wednesday with it being a dry front once again as moisture will continue to be limited, but that will have an impact on temperatures as lows will be back into the middle and upper 40′s for Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs also dropping a bit back into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. This time of year our highs should be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 with lows overnight in the upper 50′s to near 60, so while yes we do stay on the cooler side we keep things dry as well. That will be changing though heading into Friday and Saturday as a stronger front moves through bringing us showers and storms.
Current timing of the showers and storms right now looks to be during the afternoon for our Friday lasting into the early morning hours of our Saturday before we dry things out Saturday afternoon and remain dry for Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times so that will be something we watch closely as we get closer, but a lot can change that far out. Highs rebound into the weekend as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80 each afternoon and that last right on into next week. Enjoy the beautiful start to the week and all the sunshine we have ahead!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
