First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings ahead along with more rain too...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a nice day with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. A weak upper-level disturbance will move across our area as we head into the overnight hours and that will bring some clouds in for the overnight period, but the rain chances remain on the lower side as dry air remains in place. Though I cannot 100% rule out rain, so I am including a 20% chance in the overnight hours, but it will be gone by Tuesday morning.
Starting out our Tuesday it will once again be a chilly start as lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, but then a perfect afternoon arrives as highs reach the upper 70′s, which will be some of the warmer temperatures all week.
Another front makes its way through on Tuesday night and into Wednesday with it being a dry front once again as moisture will continue to be limited, but that will have an impact on temperatures as lows will be back into the middle and upper 40′s for Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs also dropping a bit back into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. It is not out of the question that we could see some upper 30s Thursday morning in the coldest spots north of I-10! This time of year our highs should be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 with lows overnight in the upper 50′s to near 60, so while yes we do stay on the cooler side we keep things dry as well. That will be changing though heading into Friday and Saturday as a stronger front moves through bringing us showers and storms.
Current timing of the showers and storms right now looks to be during the afternoon for our Friday lasting into the early morning hours of our Saturday before we dry things out Saturday afternoon and remain dry for Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times so that will be something we watch closely as we get closer, but a lot can change that far out. Highs rebound into the weekend as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80 each afternoon and that last right on into next week.
Next week looks to be dry and warm with highs at or above 80 degrees with little to no chance of rain until later next week when rain chances climb to 20%. Some hints of a summer-like pattern developing by next week with a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms each day.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.