First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings ahead along with more rain too...

Another front makes its way through on Tuesday night and into Wednesday with it being a dry front once again as moisture will continue to be limited, but that will have an impact on temperatures as lows will be back into the middle and upper 40′s for Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs also dropping a bit back into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. It is not out of the question that we could see some upper 30s Thursday morning in the coldest spots north of I-10! This time of year our highs should be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 with lows overnight in the upper 50′s to near 60, so while yes we do stay on the cooler side we keep things dry as well. That will be changing though heading into Friday and Saturday as a stronger front moves through bringing us showers and storms.