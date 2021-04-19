COVID-19 in SWLA: April 19, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
On Monday, April 19, the state reported 1,413 new cases but said 379 of those were backlogged from as far back as May 2020.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,413 new cases (379 backlogged from as far back as May 2020).
· 11 new deaths.
· 337 patients hospitalized (20 more than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 112 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 41 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 77 new cases.
· 1 new death.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 22 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 12 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 16 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 26 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
