SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 17, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 17, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team | April 18, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 12:52 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2021.

Brandon Wayne Littierre, 37, Haslet, TX: Aggravated second-degree battery.

James Clinton Kelley, 59, Singer: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges).

Crystal Pearl Chretien, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; instate detainer.

Javonte Jamul Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; driver must be licensed; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; owner to secure registration; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; probation violation.

Reynaldo Martinez-Chavarria, 35, Wharton, TX: Aggravated battery.

Teddy William Fox, 44, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Aina Bernshawn Ceaser, 35, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault.

Malena Renee Cain, 36, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; operating while intoxicated: second offense; direct contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.