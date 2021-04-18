SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 17, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2021.
Brandon Wayne Littierre, 37, Haslet, TX: Aggravated second-degree battery.
James Clinton Kelley, 59, Singer: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
Crystal Pearl Chretien, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; instate detainer.
Javonte Jamul Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; driver must be licensed; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; owner to secure registration; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; probation violation.
Reynaldo Martinez-Chavarria, 35, Wharton, TX: Aggravated battery.
Teddy William Fox, 44, Sulphur: Parole violation.
Aina Bernshawn Ceaser, 35, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault.
Malena Renee Cain, 36, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; operating while intoxicated: second offense; direct contempt of court.
