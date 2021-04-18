Police: Six people injured after gunfire erupts at child’s birthday party

LAPLACE (WVUE) -Six people attending a 12-year-old’s birthday party Saturday were injured when at least one person opened fire.
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Golfview Drive in Laplace.
Upon arrival, officers learned multiple people were shot when verbal confrontations during a child’s birthday party led to gunfire.
No one was killed in the shooting.
No one has been arrested at this time.
More information will be announced as it becomes available.
