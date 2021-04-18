Haniger, France lead Mariners past Astros 7-2

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said two young prospects struggling with injuries won’t be back soon. LF Jake Fraley (hamstring) has yet to return to baseball activities after going on the 10-day injured list April 7. 2B Shed Long (shin) is playing in minor league spring training games but is not yet fully recovered from a stress fracture in his right shin and surgery to repair the injury. “I think the thing that’s bothered Shed is not so much getting up to running speed, but then slowing down and stopping and big-time change of direction is where he’s felt it,” Servais said.