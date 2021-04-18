FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier days ahead although much cooler than we typically see in late April

Monday should be fantastic after we break the morning chill. Expect to see more sunshine through the day, helping our temperatures move into the lower 70s by afternoon. Tuesday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the week as highs top out near 80 on the heels of a cold front moving through Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday night. No rain will accompany this front, but a cooler push of air will send our lows down into the 40s for a few mornings with highs struggle to reach the lower 70s. More sunshine will continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return at the end of the workweek.