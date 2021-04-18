FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier days ahead although much cooler than we typically see in late April

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As promised, drier weather returned for our Sunday with temperatures slowly climbing into the 60s to near 70 this afternoon as we never completely got rid of the clouds that stayed in place most of the day. I assume Mother Nature had a sense of humor though as a few drops of rain fell in spots late this afternoon on the very back end of an upper level disturbance exiting to the east.
For the rest of the night temperatures slowly drop through the 50s by late-evening. Clouds will continue to move out overnight, setting a cooler start to our Monday morning with lows into the mid to upper 40s.
Monday should be fantastic after we break the morning chill. Expect to see more sunshine through the day, helping our temperatures move into the lower 70s by afternoon. Tuesday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the week as highs top out near 80 on the heels of a cold front moving through Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday night. No rain will accompany this front, but a cooler push of air will send our lows down into the 40s for a few mornings with highs struggle to reach the lower 70s. More sunshine will continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return at the end of the workweek.
Longer-range forecast models are certainly advertising a soggy setup late-week with showers first arriving Friday and periods of heavier rain possible Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure develops over Central Texas and moves along the northern Gulf Coast region through the weekend. Rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches look possible through Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
