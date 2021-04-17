SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 16, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 16, 2021.
Joseph Wayne Griffin, 22, Iota: Direct contempt of court; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Tiffani Mattai John, 31, Mittie: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals; instate detainer.
Shannon Ray Myers, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Daniel Scott Dugas, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
Joshua Jake Jonas, 38, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of F/A or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of DAB and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.
Colton James McDonough, 26, Iowa: Out of state detainer.
Joseph Lynn Kirklin, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brandon Tremayne Rubit, 35, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (3 charges); domestic abuse battery.
Kody Linn Knowlton, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.
Bryant Keith Hardy, 58, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Trevor Scott Lecompte, 38, New Llano: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
Jamarius Deandre Bias, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; parole detainer.
Quintin Charles Lejeune, 33, Evangeline: Forgery; bank fraud.
Jordan Ambrose Coleman, 31, Vinton: Probation violation.
John Daniel Fields, 65, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
John Joseph Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Eric Deshawn Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
John Adam Patterson, 22, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (5 charges).
Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse, 21, Lafayette: Instate detainer.
Lionelle Louis Cheramie, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Stephen III Felarise, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; required position and method of turning at intersections.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.