Sulphur police investigating Friday shooting near Cain and Laurent intersection

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is investigating a shooting that allegedly took place near the intersection of Cain Street and Laurent Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Capt. Jason Gully.
According to Gully, on Friday, April 16, at approximately 3:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call near the intersection of Cain and Laurent streets.
Gully says an investigation revealed that a black male wearing blue jeans, a white and blacked striped hoodie, and a dark mask got out of a white Dodge Charger and allegedly fired at two subjects walking. Gully says one of the subjects was allegedly able to return fire and the suspect got back in the Dodge Charger and fled the area.
Detectives spoke with one of the victims and recovered a handgun that was used in the incident, according to Gully.
Gully says no injuries were reported.
If you have any information in reference to this case, contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.
Detective Nick Console is the lead detective on this case.
