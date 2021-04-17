FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ending tonight; drier and cooler most of next week

With the clouds, showers and breeze in the air, temperatures were at a stalemate through the day in the lower 60s and will continue to slowly drop through the lower 50s overnight. The good news is we’ll be done with the rain by Sunday, despite of mix of clouds and some sun tomorrow, we should at least get a boost in temperatures closer to 70 degrees by the afternoon. High pressure will remain in place through the early part of next week, and a shift in the pattern of the jet stream over our area will mean even less cloud cover for Monday with highs in the lower 70s. You’ll need a jacket in the morning though with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.