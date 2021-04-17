FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ending tonight; drier and cooler most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the last batch of showers moving through Southwest Louisiana, you’ll want to plan to take your umbrella and raincoat when heading out as the back edge of the showers continue moving through out of Southeast Texas this evening. It looks like the rain should be coming to a complete end by midnight and those areas along I-10 to the coastline will have the best rain chances this evening. Temperatures will remain cool thanks to the clouds and a front that passed through earlier today.
With the clouds, showers and breeze in the air, temperatures were at a stalemate through the day in the lower 60s and will continue to slowly drop through the lower 50s overnight. The good news is we’ll be done with the rain by Sunday, despite of mix of clouds and some sun tomorrow, we should at least get a boost in temperatures closer to 70 degrees by the afternoon. High pressure will remain in place through the early part of next week, and a shift in the pattern of the jet stream over our area will mean even less cloud cover for Monday with highs in the lower 70s. You’ll need a jacket in the morning though with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
Most of next week will bring below average temperatures thanks to a reinforcing dry cold front that sweeps through on Tuesday. This will send lows at night into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Low pressure developing along the northern Gulf coast will send rain chances up for Friday with a few storms likely as well. A few lingering showers will persist into Saturday as the low begins to depart to our east with sunshine to follow. Long range temperatures signal a warm-up for the week after next with highs back into the lower 80s, closer to normal for this time of year.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
