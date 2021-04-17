Cowgirls sweep ACU in doubleheader, win series

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference series sweep over Abilene Christian here Saturday with a doubleheader win by the scores of 7-1 and an 8-0 (6 inn) run-rule win to complete the sweep. McNeese opened the series with a 7-0 win on Friday.
For the second straight day, the Cowgirls (22-21, 12-6 SLC) got solid pitching, defense, and offensive production from different players.
”Overall, I thought we pitched outstanding in the series, giving up only one run in three games,” said head coach James Landreneau.
After Edwards gave up the home run in the first game today, she settled in and did her job before being replaced by Ashley Vallejo who also did her job. The offense scored 15 runs on 18 hits including five extra-base hits and stole six bases in Saturday’s doubleheader. The defense turned five double plays on the day and completed the series with a total of eight double plays turned. The Cowgirls began the series with three double plays in Friday’s game.
”The big thing for us this weekend is we played great defense. I’m proud of the effort we played on defense and catching them when they made baserunning mistakes. They made some opportunities happen and we took advantage of them.”
Today’s pitching staff made up of Jenna Edwards, Ashley Vallejo, and Sara Geier combined for a 0.54 ERA, allowing one earned run.
Edwards improved to 6-1 on the year with the opening game victory while Ashley Vallejo improved to 4-6 on the year and picked up her first career shutout with the second game win. Geier, who made her first collegiate appearance in the circle, pitched one inning in today’s second game. Geier faced the final four ACU batters in the sixth inning.
Jil Poullard and Alayis Seneca led McNeese on the day with three hits apiece. Poullard’s final hit of the day was a walk-off, two-run home run to end the second game to complete the series sweep. Poullard ended the day with three RBI. Cori McCrary, Toni Perrin, and Tiffany Steczo all had two hits apiece. McCrary and Steczo both had two RBI on the day.
ACU (7-30, 3-15 SLC) got their only run of the day when Donelle Johnson started the day with a solo home run over the right-centerfield wall for an early 1-0 lead. That was the first and last time a Wildcat would cross the plate during the series.
McNeese took the lead in the third inning on an RBI by Perrin and a two-RBI double by Kaylee Lopez for the 3-1 lead. The Cowgirls never looked back as they added another run in the fourth on an RBI single to right field by McCrary to make it a 4-1 lead. Three more runs in the sixth put the Cowgirls up 7-1. Steczo scored on Haylee Brinlee fielder’s choice before Seneca stole home for a 6-1 lead.
A sacrifice fly by McCrary scored Tayler Strother for a 7-1 lead. In the nightcap, McNeese took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Brinlee drew a bases loaded walk for the first run of the game. Perrin put McNeese up 2-0 when she scored on a fielder’s choice by Seneca. McNeese scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 6-0. McCrary led the sixth inning off with a single to right field before Poullard sent her third home run of the year over the right-field wall to end the game.
