Victim in 5th Avenue shooting was 16-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A shooting at an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue Thursday evening resulted in the death of a teenager, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
Officers responding to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. found that a 16-year-old had been shot and died, according to information from Lt. Jeff Keenum, public information officer with the Lake Charles Police Department. The shooting also left multiple people injured.
Keenum asked anyone with information about the shooting or who may have captured video of the event to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311 or kghoover@cityoflc.us.
Residents living in the area spoke to KPLC about what they saw and heard.
“Put the guns down, get rid of it,” Elvis Franklin said. “It’s not making you no tougher, no badder, nothing. You know, don’t let nobody influence you, you know. Just put it down, you know.”
Franklin came to see his mother who lives at the Le Jolliet apartments after hearing about the shooting on social media. He said that this isn’t the first time he’s seen gun violence at the complex.
“Last time I was here, I walk out of the house and seen somebody laying on the ground,” Franklin said. “They got shot. And I’m like ‘what,’ you know, just in and out the house and come out and got a body on the ground.”
Resident Alesha Watts was just arriving home from work when she saw cops right in front of her apartment blocking off the sidewalk.
“Right from my balcony, I seen what was going on,” Watts said. “I’m like oh my gosh so young, but even minor or not minor. I mean, it was still someone’s life taken.”
She said being so close to such a tragic event was heartbreaking.
“Lake Charles just have to do better,” Watts said. “Our people has to do better.”
“It’s crazy, it’s just getting worse and worse and worse out here,” said Franklin.
