SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 15, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 15, 2021.
Kelan Lamar Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; obscured windshields; improper display of license plate.
Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 36, Nederland, TX: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; probation detainer (3 charges).
Jedediah Eugene Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Howard Johnson Edwards, 48, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.
Ty Stanford Mott, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.
Larry Thomasea Simien, 36, Welch: Federal detainer.
Brandon Joseph Elmore, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a legend drug; no turn signals; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chloe Nicole Harris, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $25,000.
William Joseph Hill, 47, Ville Platte: Contempt of court.
Elizabeth Presley Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coree Lin Perkins, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Clayton Dwayne Kemp, 19, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape; oral sexual battery.
Chad Justin Ceasar, 38, Pearland, TX: Aggravated criminal property damage; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.
Rachel Ann Worster, 47, Cochise, LA: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon.
