SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 15, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 15, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | April 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 7:51 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 15, 2021.

Kelan Lamar Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; obscured windshields; improper display of license plate.

Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 36, Nederland, TX: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; probation detainer (3 charges).

Jedediah Eugene Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Howard Johnson Edwards, 48, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Ty Stanford Mott, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.

Larry Thomasea Simien, 36, Welch: Federal detainer.

Brandon Joseph Elmore, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a legend drug; no turn signals; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $25,000.

William Joseph Hill, 47, Ville Platte: Contempt of court.

Elizabeth Presley Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coree Lin Perkins, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Clayton Dwayne Kemp, 19, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape; oral sexual battery.

Chad Justin Ceasar, 38, Pearland, TX: Aggravated criminal property damage; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Rachel Ann Worster, 47, Cochise, LA: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.