Sports Person of the Week - Alyssa Duncan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Merryville Lady Panthers are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A after an undefeated run-through district play.
The Lady Panthers stacked the schedule for power points in the last week of the season with games against Sulphur and South Beauregard. Behind senior shortstop Alyssa Duncan’s walk-off, Merryville upset one of the top teams in Class 3A in the Lady K’s.
“We really had everything to gain and they had everything to lose,” admitted Duncan. “I mean really we had no pressure going into that game, but I think it was 7 to 2 we came back and battled back and won and I was extremely proud of all the girls and how gritty they got in the 6th and 7th inning.”
Despite only coaching Duncan for a single season, head coach Jade-Renee Vizena said she’s seen the growth in her senior leader.
“She is a very good base runner. She’s likely to steal a base on you if you give her the opportunity her speed, but the biggest thing that stands out to me about Alyssa is her leadership on and off the field,” said Vizena. “She’s a senior this year and she pushes these girls every day to be better.”
And that includes on the base paths.
“Running bases is my favorite part of the game. I love running bases,” Duncan said. “If I see an opportunity, I’m going to steal one on you. It’s just going to happen.”
With the state tournament just two weeks out, Duncan believes she and her team have what it takes to win it all.
“It’s going to take what we’ve had all season. It’s going to take hard work, the dedication it’s going to take trust in each other and our coaches and really staying gritty and just digging deep.”
