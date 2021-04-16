LSU lands the No. 1 tight end in the country for 2022 class

LSU lands the No. 1 tight end in the country for 2022 class
Jake's brother, Max, plays QB for LSU. (Source: Jake Johnson)
By Garland Gillen | April 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron landed a massive offensive weapon for his 2022 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of tight end, Jake Johnson.

Johnson is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class by 247 Sports recruiting service.

His brother, Max, is a quarterback at LSU. Jake’s father, Brad, won a Super Bowl title as a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Johnson’s commitment bumped LSU’s 2022 class to No. 3 in the country. The Tigers are right behind Ohio State and Georgia according to Rivals recruiting service.

Johnson is the 12th commitment for the 2022 Tiger recruiting class. Here’s a full list of the commits:

QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More

OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville

TE Jake Johnson, 4-star, Georgia

DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Karr

WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman

OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman

CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana

WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr

OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.

CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.

WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport

CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.