LSU lands the No. 1 tight end in the country for 2022 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron landed a massive offensive weapon for his 2022 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of tight end, Jake Johnson.
Johnson is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class by 247 Sports recruiting service.
His brother, Max, is a quarterback at LSU. Jake’s father, Brad, won a Super Bowl title as a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Johnson’s commitment bumped LSU’s 2022 class to No. 3 in the country. The Tigers are right behind Ohio State and Georgia according to Rivals recruiting service.
Johnson is the 12th commitment for the 2022 Tiger recruiting class. Here’s a full list of the commits:
QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
TE Jake Johnson, 4-star, Georgia
DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Karr
WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.
CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.
