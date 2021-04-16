LHSAA releases 2021 softball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2021 softball playoff brackets Friday. The championships will be held April 29-May 1 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Southwest Louisiana has a trio of top-three seeds in this year’s bracket in Barbe Rosepine and Merryville. In addition, Sam Houston, Iowa, South Beauregard, Kinder, Lake Arthur, Oberlin, Grand Lake, Bell City and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(30) New Iberia at (3) Barbe - 4/19, 5:00 PM
(27) Sulphur at (6) Sam Houston -
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(20) Rayne at (13) Leesville - 4/19, 5:00 PM
(19) Washington-Marion at (14) DeRidder -
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(25) Patterson at (8) South Beauregard - 4/19, 6:00 PM
(21) Jennings at (12) Iota -
(29) Ville Platte at (4) Iowa –
(31) LCCP at (2) Kaplan - 4/19, 5:30 PM
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) North Caddo at (9) Kinder - 4/19, 5:00 PM
(25) Pickering at (8) Loreauville - 4/19, 6:00 PM
(20) DeQuincy at (13) Beekman Charter – 4/19, 5:00 PM
(30) Delhi Charter at (3) Rosepine – 4/19, 5:00 PM
(26) Vinton at (7) Port Barre - 4/19, 4:30 PM
(23) Welsh at (10) Lake Arthur - 4/19, 5:30 PM
(31) Oakdale at (2) Doyle - 4/19, 4:30 PM @ Sports Plex
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(3) Merryville - *First Round Bye*
(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*
(6) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*
(11) East Beauregard - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(17) Castor at (16) Fairview –
(20) Weston at (13) Pitkin - 4/19, 4:00 PM
(19) Doyline at (14) Lacassine – 4/19, 5:00 PM @ Jennings Rec
(18) Negreet at (15) Elizabeth -
(8) Bell City – *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
2nd round, only 16 teams make the playoffs
(11) Starks at (6) Harrisonburg - 4/20, 4:30 PM
(9) Hicks at (8) Evans -
(15) South Cameron at (2) Plainview -
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.