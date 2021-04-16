Lake Charles man arrested for DWI 4th

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man for DWI 4th, Thursday.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, on Thursday, April 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a sheriff’s office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck near the intersection of Highway 90 and Prater Road in Sulphur.
Vincent says when the deputy spoke with the driver, Jedediah E. Williams, 29, of Lake Charles, he could smell a faint odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. When the deputy asked Williams if he had been drinking, he allegedly stated he had a few beers.
After Williams, who has three prior DWI convictions, performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a breath intoxilyzer test; which he refused, according to Vincent.
Vincent says deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report at which time he was transported to a local hospital.
After hospital personnel collected the blood sample, he was transported back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th; and driving on a roadway laned for traffic, according to Vincent.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,100 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, must not consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, cannot commit any other crimes, must obey set curfew; and no driving without a valid license.
CPSO Deputy Kerrick Gabriel, Jr. is the arresting deputy on this case.
