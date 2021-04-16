Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspects.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says two residences were approached by the suspects around 12:50 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Apri 14, 2021.
The suspects attempted to get inside the first residence damaging the door. They were able to enter the second residence where some cash and coins were stolen.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who can identify the suspects or the vehicle in the photos provided to contact them at (337) 821-2106.
