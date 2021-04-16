Shortage of Lyft/Uber drivers in SWLA is growing concern

“So we have very little Lyft drivers here in town, and there’s a huge need. On top of the people that live here in town that don’t have vehicles, there are a lot of tourists that come here. People that live here don’t realize this, but we have a huge bit of tourism that comes here every weekend. Lake Charles, Louisiana, is the number one destination for Texans to come here for the casinos. Every weekend, I pick up people from Texas, and they say, ‘I’ve been waiting on someone for hours for a Lyft. What’s going on? Is it this busy every weekend?’ It’s because there’s a shortage of drivers.”