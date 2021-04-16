Shortage of Lyft/Uber drivers in SWLA is growing concern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lyft driver Bryce Boudreaux says there’s a huge need for Lyft/Uber drivers in Southwest Louisiana.
The hit of two hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many local drivers away, leaving an extreme need for drivers in the area.
KPLC reached out to Lyft for a comment on the situation and was left with a quote that read:
“We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again. We’re working to meet demand, including providing incentives to drivers, who are busier and earning more than they were even before the pandemic.”
Boudreaux stresses the importance of getting more Lyft and Uber drivers in the area.
“So we have very little Lyft drivers here in town, and there’s a huge need. On top of the people that live here in town that don’t have vehicles, there are a lot of tourists that come here. People that live here don’t realize this, but we have a huge bit of tourism that comes here every weekend. Lake Charles, Louisiana, is the number one destination for Texans to come here for the casinos. Every weekend, I pick up people from Texas, and they say, ‘I’ve been waiting on someone for hours for a Lyft. What’s going on? Is it this busy every weekend?’ It’s because there’s a shortage of drivers.”
With the shortage of transportation in the Lake Charles area, Rikenjaks owner Frankie Randazzo says he is left concerned about the safety of his customers at the end of the night.
Drunk driving is a concern for any bar owner, and with limited options for customers of how to get home, he feels some will resort to driving themselves home after a few drinks.
“The shortage of drivers for Lyft and Uber is obviously concerning for anyone who works in the hospitality business. The last thing we want to do is have our guests get in trouble or get hurt. So, it definitely creates a problem in the facets of problems we’ve been dealing with for the last 18 months at this point.”
