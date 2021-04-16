FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms roll through this morning; more by afternoon/evening

Evening plans likely will be disrupted by more storms as our high-resolution computer models continue to advertise the next blow up of thunderstorms coming in the late afternoon and evening hours from the west. It’s likely we’ll continue to see storms into much of the evening with storms exiting to our east after midnight. The pattern of storms finally begins to take a break by Saturday, but rain chances remain at 40% as some lingering rain on the back side of a cold front will continue to be possible through the afternoon hours tomorrow.