FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms roll through this morning; more by afternoon/evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our final day of strong storms is getting off to an early start as expected this morning with already a couple of severe storms moving through portions of the area producing strong wind gusts and hail. These storms will continue to move through at a fast pace with indications that we get a break from the stronger storms later this morning until more begin brewing later this afternoon and evening.
Make sure to take your rain gear as you head out the door this morning and if you’re working outside, be prepared to seek shelter indoors when you begin to hear thunder as storms could quickly redevelop later this afternoon and evening. The pattern responsible for these daily storms remains in place today and any additional storms that develop this afternoon and evening will be capable of damaging wind gusts and half up to half dollar size as the primary threats. The tornado threat remains very low with these storms.
Evening plans likely will be disrupted by more storms as our high-resolution computer models continue to advertise the next blow up of thunderstorms coming in the late afternoon and evening hours from the west. It’s likely we’ll continue to see storms into much of the evening with storms exiting to our east after midnight. The pattern of storms finally begins to take a break by Saturday, but rain chances remain at 40% as some lingering rain on the back side of a cold front will continue to be possible through the afternoon hours tomorrow.
Our entire viewing area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through midday Saturday with the bulk of the heaviest rain today and tonight. A quick 1 to 2 inches could fall in a short period of time in the stronger storms which will lead to some ponding of water and street flooding. The rain that we see on Saturday will be much lighter and should not result any additional flooding this weekend.
The front that moves through tomorrow will bring an end to this active storm track and also usher in some slightly cooler temperatures as lows drop into the lower 50s Saturday night. Some sun begins to return on Sunday with plentiful sunshine ahead for next week. A reinforcing dry cold front Tuesday will help keep the cooler pattern in place much of next week, featuring nights with lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. It’s looking like more rain in the forecast by next Friday and into the following weekend.
Meteorologist Ben Terry
