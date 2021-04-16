First Alert Forecast: Rain will remain an issue through Saturday...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers and thunderstorms were scattered across Southwest Louisiana Friday morning and we will likely see more in the evening hours. Any storms that form could produce hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will not likely drop much with lows by Saturday morning reaching the low 60s.
Another upper level disturbance and weak cold front will move across SWLA Saturday. Unfortunately I am growing more concerned that rain may be an issue off and on through the day Saturday. We may see a break during the morning into the early afternoon. But by the afternoon we will likely see showers and storms very close to SWLA, possibly just east of here; but close enough that I am increasing the rain chances during the afternoon and early evening hours of Saturday.
Rainfall amounts will likely be 1 to 2 inches with some localized spots possibly seeing more if storms train over the same area. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday, but cooler morning lows will be around for Sunday when most areas reach the low 50s.
It appears that a drier pattern will return with temperatures below normal levels by early next week. Afternoon highs will reach the low timid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Another weak cold front may move through Tuesday, so I am including a 20% chance of rain for that reason. But next week looks much better than this week for sure!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
