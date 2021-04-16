City Hall continues rebuilding following storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The boarded-up windows at the Lake Charles City Hall on the first floor may be the most visible of the damages the building received, but for the past nine months, Mayor Nic Hunter hasn’t been able to utilize his office.
“If you go on the 10th floor, and you would try and enter my office that I had before the storm, you would be greeted by a lot of construction materials at the moment.”
An inconsequential thing he says, it could’ve been much worse if the building had not been through Hurricane Rita.
“I’ve got to, again, give great credit to after Hurricane Rita, there were dollars spent to harden the asset of City Hall. And those were dollars well spent.”
The tenth floor received significant damages. While windows weren’t blown out, some offices even today have plastic hanging from the ceiling from when roof damage caused water to leak in.
Now the entire floor is finally on its way to being repaired.
“They are coming along well. We believe, in the next 60 to 90 days, we should have the upper floors that were damaged at City Hall repaired.”
The water division was moved temporarily to the Transit Center on Ryan Street.
There is no set timeline for when the first floor will be repaired.
