CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and LOPA honor organ and tissue donors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In partnership with LOPA, Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital hosted a Donate Life Flag raising ceremony honoring organ and tissue donor heroes.
The event took place in front of the hospital around the flagpole at 524 Dr. Michael Debakey Dr. The Donate Life flag will fly the entire month of April in recognition of National Donate Life Month.
Every April, LOPA focuses statewide attention on the potential individuals have to Make Life Happen by registering their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor and by considering being a living donor.
National Donate Life Month (NDLM) was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, NDLM helps to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. And to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
There are almost 2,000 Louisianans currently waiting on their second chance at life, according to LOPA.
