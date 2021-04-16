Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest Arizona woman for DWI 3rd

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Arizona woman for DWI 3rd.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, on Thursday, April 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Mosswood Road and South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur in reference to a van in the ditch.
Vincent says when the deputy arrived, he spoke with the driver Rachel A. Worster, 47, Cochise, AZ, and observed her to have unsteady balance. While the deputy was speaking with Worster, she allegedly confirmed she drank two beers prior to driving.
After Worster, who has two previous DWI convictions, performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, she was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed she was over the legal limit, according to Vincent.
Vincent says she was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 3rd; and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Judge Tony Fazzio set her bond at $35,100 with special conditions being she cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, she must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, must not consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, cannot commit any other crimes, must obey set curfew; and no driving without a valid license.
CPSO Deputy Kerrick Gabriel, Jr. is the arresting deputy on this.
