Barbe’s Jack Walker no hits Lafayette in 10-0 victory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe senior pitcher Jack Walker threw a no-hitter against the Lafayette Lions in the Bucs’ 10-0 six-inning run-rule win Friday night.
The Mississipi State signee had 10 strikeouts, while only allowing two runners on base.
The Bucs’ offense scored in a variety of ways including stealing home, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by the catcher, an RBI walk and an RBI hit by pitch. Kyle Debarge went 4-for-4 with five stolen base, Kam Edwards went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Grant Comeaux went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch twice.
Barbe leads district 3-5A by one game over Sam Houston. The Bucs and Lions will face off again tomorrow in Lafayette.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.