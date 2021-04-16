April 15 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball scores and highlights

In Sulphur, the Golden Tors and Sam Houston Broncos were locked in a classic extra-innings affair. The Tors forced extra innings when a throwing error on a bunt allowed a run to tie the game at 3. But in the top of the 15th inning, Sam Houston’s Dallas Rhodes would bring home the game-winning run on an RBI single. The Broncos would close it out to win, 4-3.