April 15 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball scores and highlights

Sam Houston outlasts Sulphur in 15 innings, 4-3
By Zach Nunez | April 15, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:47 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!

In Sulphur, the Golden Tors and Sam Houston Broncos were locked in a classic extra-innings affair. The Tors forced extra innings when a throwing error on a bunt allowed a run to tie the game at 3. But in the top of the 15th inning, Sam Houston’s Dallas Rhodes would bring home the game-winning run on an RBI single. The Broncos would close it out to win, 4-3.

Baseball Scores:

St. Louis 3, Iowa 0

Jennings 4, Westlake 3

South Beauregard 14, LCCP 2

DeQuincy 6, Oakdale 1

Lake Arthur 16, South Cameron 0

Elizabeth 7, Pitkin 1

Softball Scores:

South Beauregard 5, Sulphur 0

Barbe 5, St. Thomas More 1

Lake Arthur 9, Lacassine 3

Grand Lake 22, Welsh 11

