April 15 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
In Sulphur, the Golden Tors and Sam Houston Broncos were locked in a classic extra-innings affair. The Tors forced extra innings when a throwing error on a bunt allowed a run to tie the game at 3. But in the top of the 15th inning, Sam Houston’s Dallas Rhodes would bring home the game-winning run on an RBI single. The Broncos would close it out to win, 4-3.
Baseball Scores:
St. Louis 3, Iowa 0
Jennings 4, Westlake 3
South Beauregard 14, LCCP 2
DeQuincy 6, Oakdale 1
Lake Arthur 16, South Cameron 0
Elizabeth 7, Pitkin 1
Softball Scores:
South Beauregard 5, Sulphur 0
Barbe 5, St. Thomas More 1
Lake Arthur 9, Lacassine 3
Grand Lake 22, Welsh 11
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.