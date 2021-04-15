Westlake Library hosting vaccine clinic today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Westlake Library located 937 Mulberry Street is hosting a vaccine clinic with Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center.
They will be administering the moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
At the event, they will have space for up to 120 people.
No information will be needed to attend the clinic and it is open to the anyone in the community interested in getting vaccinated.
Jacob Shei, Director of Health Interventions, says this is more than a vaccine site, it hopes to help educate people as well.
“So the educational piece is important as well. We’re not just there to show up and vaccinate people but we’re also there to answer questions and to provide information so people know as much as they can, what they’re getting and what to expect.”
For more information on how to book an appointment or to find a vaccine center offered by the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, click here.
