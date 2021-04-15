SWLApreps signing day April 14

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A couple of SWLApreps athletes signed their letters of intent today. We start off at St. Louis Catholic High school where Nick Ughovwa signed with Milsap college on an academic today. Ughovwa received All-State honors, district MVP, first-team all-district, and on top of that he holds a 4.1 GPA.
”Their Liberal Arts Education was something that was really intriguing to me, and the fact that I would be able to play basketball at the next level. So those two things combined I thought Milsaps College was the best option for me,” Ughovwa said.
Next on the list is Fairview senior Rylee Jinks who signed with LSU- E today. The two-time class b state champion and championship game MVP is staying close to home to play for Jaime Gonzales and the lady Bengals. Jinks averaged a double-double in her senior campaign and helped lead the lady Panthers to a 2021 Class B state title.
“I noticed that he plays kind of how we play, so going there wouldn’t be that big of a difference you know what I’m saying? Like fundamentally it would be the same and I feel like I fit in thee pretty good too. Just from watching them play and I’m really excited to start playing with them,” said Jinks.
