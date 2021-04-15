SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | April 15, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 7:31 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2021.

Tony Lee Mouton, 35, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.

Malique Ezekiel Boutte, 18, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Casey Allen Simon, 29, Vinton: Contempt of court; revocation of patrol.

Jason Keith Smith, 44, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated second-degree battery; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Jeffery Brian Spell Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Parole violation; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jason Craig Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chance Alan Fayko, 29, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Heaven Nicole Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; unsafe vehicle.

Dustin Ray Meaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.

Deborah Lynn Bieber, 66, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Matthew Keiton Curtis, 36, Lake Charles: Battery; parole detainer.

Katie Lynn Warner, 22, Sulphur: Child desertion.

Shayne Larry Corbello, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.

Devuante Omar Stevens, 29, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Brandon Jamal Alfred, 29, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Bridgett Leigh Vanderziel, 35, Lake Charles: burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $25,000.

Ijahmaan Ali Mason, 33, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Cody Garrett Stineff, 27, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule IV drug; third offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses.

Marquiste Brandon Kattre Brooks, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Garet Shane Hebert, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 21, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kelan Lamar Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; money laundering; obscured windshields; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 36, Nederland, TX: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.