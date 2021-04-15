SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2021.
Tony Lee Mouton, 35, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.
Malique Ezekiel Boutte, 18, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Casey Allen Simon, 29, Vinton: Contempt of court; revocation of patrol.
Jason Keith Smith, 44, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated second-degree battery; burglary; theft under $5,000.
Jeffery Brian Spell Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Parole violation; possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Jason Craig Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chance Alan Fayko, 29, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Heaven Nicole Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; unsafe vehicle.
Dustin Ray Meaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.
Deborah Lynn Bieber, 66, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Matthew Keiton Curtis, 36, Lake Charles: Battery; parole detainer.
Katie Lynn Warner, 22, Sulphur: Child desertion.
Shayne Larry Corbello, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.
Devuante Omar Stevens, 29, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Brandon Jamal Alfred, 29, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Bridgett Leigh Vanderziel, 35, Lake Charles: burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $25,000.
Ijahmaan Ali Mason, 33, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Cody Garrett Stineff, 27, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule IV drug; third offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses.
Marquiste Brandon Kattre Brooks, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Garet Shane Hebert, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.
Alexis Mercedes Moak, 21, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kelan Lamar Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; money laundering; obscured windshields; improper display of a temporary license tag.
Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 36, Nederland, TX: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.