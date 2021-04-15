St. Martin Parish declares state of emergency for high waters

STEPHENSVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Heavy rainfall across southern Louisiana caused St. Martin Parish to call for a state of emergency.
St. Martin’s parish declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the lower region of the parish. In Stephensville, residents are seeing the worst of the recent flooding.
“We probably had 8 to 13 inches of rain,” said St. Martin Parish president Chester Cedars.
Cedars said the state of emergency was issued to speed up the allocation of resources to help with high waters on the roadways.
“Significantly, is that we have a major state highway, Louisiana Highway 70, that had a lot of flooding issues as well.”
He said that 30 percent of the Public Works from the upper part of the parish have been dispatched to go down and help.
“We have had 33-hundred bags of sand that we’ve transported down there to make makeshift levees to keep the water from getting into homes.”
Cedars is optimistic that the parish will be successful in keeping the water out of homes.
“The community’s our biggest objective. We certainly want to protect all the home structures and businesses and camps that are down there.”
More rain is expected Friday into Saturday, which could lead to additional flooding in this area. Some residents said this type of flooding has been happening here for the past four years.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.