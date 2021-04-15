Registrar of Voters reminds residents of important dates for April 24 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters is reminding residents of several important dates in regards to the upcoming election on April 24, 2021.
Requesting an Absentee Ballot
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 20th.
The request can be made online by selecting “Search by Parish” and then “Select Absentee Ballot” HERE. Resedents can also request a ballot at the Registrar of Voter’s office in person. The request must be received by 4:30 p.m. on the deadline date.
Voters who have not received their ballot can check their ballot status online at the same website by selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
Returning an Absentee Ballot
The deadline to return a ballot is April 23.
There is an instructional video on the registrar of voter’s website (link above) on how to correctly fill out an absentee ballot.
Completed ballots can be turned in by mail, in-person, or in-person by the voter’s immediate family.
If a resident is unable to complete their absentee ballot on time they may still vote on election day.
Early Voting
Early voting will end this Saturday, April 17.
The early voting location is at 1000 Ryan St., Room #7.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For any questions regarding absentee ballots or early voting you can call the Registrar of Voter’s Office at 721-4000 or e-mail them at calcasieurov@sos.la.gov.
