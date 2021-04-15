Rain and pockets of water slow hurricane recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain continues to complicate hurricane recovery. In some cases, water gets isolated in pockets due to storm debris.
At Gulf Stream Manor, it looks like a ghost town. Only about a hundred of the more than 400 homes are occupied after nearly 8 months since Hurricane Laura.
David Carter owns a lot and a mobile home. And he is trying to get it ready to rent.
“I had to replace all of the ceiling, a lot of the walls, the insulation, the roof and all that,” Carter said.“It’s really nice inside, but the neighborhood, how am I supposed to rent it?”
Carter says it’s difficult when after a rain, there is standing water.
“I just wish they would come in here and at least clean the ditch. That way everybody’s property would dry out. They need to clean the ditches out.”
He feels for those who still live here.
“It looks like the hurricane happened yesterday.”
And Carter dreads the thought of hurricane season in June.
“It’s scary. It’s scary.”
On drainage, a Gulf Stream Manor spokesperson says they have the same challenges everyone does, including government to get ditches and canals flowing.
They say a contractor will start removing trees within two weeks. They also say they are making improvements as quickly as possible to open new places to rent. Still, no one knows if the people will return.
“There’s only a few out here still. A lot of them moved to New Orleans,” said Carter.
The Gulf Stream spokesperson says they are working constantly to assess and correct problems.
