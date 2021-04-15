Poor drainage from roadside ditches worries residents as hurricane season approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flooding is often an issue in Southwest Louisiana, even when it doesn’t rain a huge amount.
Along Nobie Lane off Ham Reid Road, some property owners are upset about roadside ditches that don’t flow in spots.
“I can’t remember the last time my ditches were dry,” said property owner and resident Russell Moreau.
Moreau says he had flooding concerns before the hurricanes, and now, since the hurricanes, he’s more concerned.
Moreau says the ditches in front of his house are usually clogged.
“I’ve got standing water in my ditches. It’s been like this since before the hurricane. And we got hurricane season coming up, and I really don’t want to see no more flooding.”
Moreau says he’s picked up trash out of the part of the ditch in front of his house and sees litter and trash in others nearby.
“It don’t look good for one thing. Everything drains towards this way. They got a canal right over there. I think it needs to be draining better, because it clogs up so fast.”
He says sometimes if there’s heavy rain it goes over his driveway.
“On bad rains, it does come over. And then I’m just looking ahead because of hurricane season and all the rainy seasons coming up.”
Plus, he says standing water causes mosquito problems.
In response to a call for comment, Calcasieu Police Jury officials sent an employee to check out the ditches on Nobie Lane. The employee removed a large bucket inside one of the drainage culverts which parish officials say they hope will help water flow better.
For now, a spokesman says they will monitor the situation.
