McNeese lands South Carolina transfer guard TJ Moss to cap off signing class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese head coach John Aiken said he was aiming to use the Cowboys’ final scholarship for the 2021 class on a transfer perimeter player who could shoot the three-pointer. Aiken found that player a day later as the Pokes reportedly landed South Carolina guard TJ Moss via the transfer portal. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report Moss’ descision.