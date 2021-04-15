McNeese lands South Carolina transfer guard TJ Moss to cap off signing class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese head coach John Aiken said he was aiming to use the Cowboys’ final scholarship for the 2021 class on a transfer perimeter player who could shoot the three-pointer. Aiken found that player a day later as the Pokes reportedly landed South Carolina guard TJ Moss via the transfer portal. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report Moss’ descision.
Moss brings a long 6-foot-4 frame to the guard position which fits the theme of Aiken’s initial recruiting class. Moss, a redshirt sophomore, played in 55 games for the Gamecocks as he averaged 3.3 points per game in 15.1 minutes. He started South Carolina’s final five games this past season at point guard, totaling 24 points, 26 assists, 10 rebounds and nine steals.
Moss will likely be relied upon to help replace the three-point shooting of Dru Kuxhausen. He had a respectable three-point percentage of 31.7% (13-41 shooting) in 2021.
