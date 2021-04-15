LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas steps down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down from her post to pursue a new career outside of coaching.
She just completed her 10th season at the helm of the LSU women’s basketball program.
She is leaving with a 177-129 record (.578 winning percentage).
The Lady Tigers were just 9-13 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for a second-straight season in which the event was held.
It’s been seven years since LSU won an NCAA Tournament game when it made the Sweet 16 in March of 2014.
